First Warning Forecast: A soggy midweek, Cooler to end the week

Posted at 4:57 AM, Dec 26, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Rain returns for midweek. A cool down to end the work week. More sunshine for the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Don’t expect a lot of rain today but just enough to make for a gloomy day. Highs will return to the low 60s this afternoon.

Wednesday will be the soggy day of the week. Expect overcast skies with on and off showers through the day. Rain could be heavy at times with most areas seeing between 0.5” and 1.5” of rainfall. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s tomorrow.

Any leftover showers will move out and clouds will start to clear on Thursday with highs near 60. Highs will drop to the 50s starting Friday.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Soggy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15
 

