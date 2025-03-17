First Warning Forecast: A soggy start, Cooler and breezy today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Shower and storms moving out this morning. Cooler and breezy to start the week. Next rain chance on Thursday.
Rain and thunderstorms are moving out this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers today. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s and it will be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.
Lots of sunshine tomorrow but still cool and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.
Warming back to the 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds.
Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday with a cold front. Highs will climb to the low 70s on Thursday and the wind will crank up again. Highs will drop back into the 50s on Friday, behind the cold front.
Today: Morning Rain, Breezy. Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: N 10-15 G25
Tonight: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15 G25
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-15 G25
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 4 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
