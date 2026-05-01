First Warning Forecast: A split weekend with rain Saturday and sunny Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooling trend to end the week with highs dropping to the 60s again. Watching a 50/50 weekend with rain on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 60s, cooler than yesterday and below normal for this time of year.

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Get ready for a 50/50 weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with rain as an area of low pressure slides up the Carolina coast. Expect more rain to the SE and less rain to the NW. Highs will only reach the low 60s.

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Skies will clear early Sunday, and we will see more sunshine. Expect highs in the mid 60s, about 10degrees below normal for this time of year.

Warmer air returns next week with highs climbing to the 70s and 80s. Showers will return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

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Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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