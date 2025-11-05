First Warning Forecast: A step warmer today, Cool again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warmer today, cooler tomorrow, lots of sunshine for the second half of the week. Tracking a few rain chances to end the week.
Mostly sunny this morning with clouds building in this afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 today, warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year. It will be windy today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
Cooler for Thursday with highs near 60. We will see mostly sunny skies with the wind starting to relax.
A cold front is set to move through late Friday to early Saturday. Most of the rain will fall apart before it gets here, but a spotty shower is possible. Highs will warm to the low 70s this weekend. Another cold front will move in on Sunday and could give us another chance for scattered showers.
Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20 G30
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 5-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
