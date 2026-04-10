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First Warning Forecast: A step warmer today, Much warmer next week

Friday Morning Weather Webcast
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A step warmer to end the week. Very comfortable this weekend. Climbing into the 80s next week.

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs near 70, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon.

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The weekend looks great! Highs will linger in the upper 60s to low 70s both days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with very slim rain chances.

Get ready for a big warming trend next week. Highs will climb to the low 80s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday. Our dry stretch continues with slim rain chance for most of next week.

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Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/SE 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

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Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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