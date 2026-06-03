First Warning Forecast: A step warmer today, Near 90 to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to end the week with highs near 90 by Friday. Tracking our next chance for rain moving in later Sunday.

A cool start this morning but taking a step warming this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a bit of a NE breeze, but not as strong as yesterday.

WTKR News 3

Lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect a big step warmer on Friday with highs near 90.

WTKR News 3

The hot air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies through most of the weekend. Our next chance for rain is set to move in later Sunday with a cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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