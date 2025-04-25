First Warning Forecast: A step warmer today, Showers & storms on Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s to end the week. Tracking showers and storms for Saturday. A step cooler on Sunday.

Warmer today with highs near 80. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible as a warm front lifts to our north.

Showers and storms are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Scattered showers are possible in the morning with scattered storms developing in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to near 80 on Saturday and the wind will start to pick up.

Cooler on Sunday with highs near 70 and windy (NW at 10 to 20 mph). Clouds will clear out first thing in the morning, so most of the day will be sunny.

Expect another warming trend early next week with highs climbing from the 70s to the 80s. We will start the week with sunshine, but showers and storms will return for midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

