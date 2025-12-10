Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A step warmer today, Still chilly to end the week

Wednesday Morning Weather Webcast
Temperature Bar Graph (15).png
Rain Chances Bar Graph (8).png
Surface Map (11).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A step warmer today with highs near 50. Falling back to the 40s to end the work week.

Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning, so there is still a risk for icy spots left behind from the snow melt. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will climb to near 50, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and higher gusts.

Day Planner - AM.png

The colder air returns to end the week. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Thursday. We will see more sunshine and it will still be breezy. Highs will stay in the mid 40s for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers possible.

Temperature Bar Graph (15).png

The weekend looks nice, but still cool. Highs will sneak into the 50s on Saturday but fall back to the 40s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday. More clouds will build in Sunday as a cold front moves in. A spotty shower is possible.

Even colder air is set to move in early next week, behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 30s on Monday.

Surface Map (11).png

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive