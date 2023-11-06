First Warning Forecast: A sunny and mild start to the week, Showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A mild week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns with a cold front Friday to Saturday.

Another nice day! Highs will warm to near 70 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds. Clouds will build in tonight.

Expect partly cloudy skies for Election Day with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will kick up tomorrow, mainly SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will dip to the upper 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine. We will jump back to the upper 70s on Thursday and the SW wind will pick up again.

Showers are possible Friday PM to Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday and the upper 50s for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

