Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A sunny and mild start to the week, Showers to end the week

Wx Mostly Clear 3.png
WTKR News 3
Wx Mostly Clear 3.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Surface Map Forecast.png
Posted at 5:04 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 05:04:08-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A mild week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns with a cold front Friday to Saturday.

Another nice day! Highs will warm to near 70 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds. Clouds will build in tonight.

Day Planner - AM.png

Expect partly cloudy skies for Election Day with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will kick up tomorrow, mainly SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Election Day.png

Highs will dip to the upper 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine. We will jump back to the upper 70s on Thursday and the SW wind will pick up again.

Showers are possible Friday PM to Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday and the upper 50s for the weekend.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV