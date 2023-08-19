First Warning Forecast: A sunny and very comfortable weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Beautiful weather this weekend. A roller coaster ride of temperatures and humidity next week.

What an awesome way to kick off the weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies today, with a few extra clouds clearing out early this morning. Highs will only reach the mid 80s and the humidity will be low (for this time of year).

We do warm up a bit on Sunday with highs near 90. The humidity starts to build but it will still be a nice day with mostly sunny skies.

It will feel like summer again to start the work week. Highs will reach the mid 90s on Monday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will sweep through the region on Tuesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower (10-20%). Highs will fall back to the 80s and the humidity will dip again behind the front.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching several areas for potential tropical development in the Atlantic.

