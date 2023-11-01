First Warning Forecast: A sunny, chilly, and windy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning from midnight to 9 AM Thursday. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

WTKR News 3

A chilly and windy midweek. Lots of sunshine to end the week. Gradually warming back to the 70s by the weekend.

Clouds will clear out this morning, but it will be a chilly and windy day. Highs will only reach the low 50s with a strong north wind gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s, with freezing temperatures possible inland.

WTKR News 3

Thursday will be another sunny but chilly day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will start to back down tomorrow. Lows will drop to the 30s again Thursday night.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with a slow warming trend. Highs will reach the 60s on Friday and the low 70s for the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Our next rain chance is set to move in Tuesday to Wednesday with a cold front.

Today: Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW/N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tracking a trough of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to become slightly more conducive for development in a couple of days. A tropical depression could form later this week while moving generally west over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

