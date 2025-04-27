First Warning Forecast: A sunny, cooler, and windy Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cooler, and windy today. Back to the 80s starting Tuesday. An unsettled weather pattern starts on Wednesday.

Cooler today with highs in the low 70s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today, but it will be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 20 to 30 mph.

Cool again on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Lots of sunshine tomorrow and not as windy.

Another warming trend moves in for midweek. Highs will climb to near 80 on Tuesday and in the mid 80s for the rest of the work week.

A string of fronts will linger across the Mid-Atlantic to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

