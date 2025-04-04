First Warning Forecast: A warm and breezy end to the week and weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 80s to end the week. A few showers this weekend, bigger rain chances on Monday. Much cooler next week.

Another warm day with highs in the mid 80s, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim during the day, but scattered showers/storms are possible tonight as a front lifts through the region.

Highs will linger in mid 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies both days. Rain chances will be slim for most of the weekend but start to build in Sunday night. Winds will crank up on Sunday with gusts to 30 mph.

A soggy start to the work week as a cold front moves through on Monday. That cold front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop to the 60s and 50s next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

