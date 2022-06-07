First Warning Forecast: A warm and muggy midweek, Tracking storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and muggy midweek. Tracking showers and storms, mainly Wednesday and Saturday. Cooler and less humid to end the week.

Highs will reach the mid 80s today, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. It may feel even warmer as the humidity is going up. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible this afternoon to evening.

A bigger chance for rain and storms will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. Expect showers and storms starting in the afternoon and continuing through the evening and overnight. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and pockets of hail possible. It will be warm and muggy tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

Showers will linger for Thursday, mainly in the morning to midday. A stray storm is possible. Expect cloudy skies in the morning with clearing skies through the afternoon. It will still be warm and muggy on Thursday.

Friday looks nice with highs in the low to mid 80s plus lower humidity. Rain chances will be lower with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will return for Saturday as another cold front moves through the region.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

