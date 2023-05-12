Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A warm end to the week, Tracking storms for Saturday

Posted at 4:56 AM, May 12, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warm end to end the work week and start to the weekend. Tracking rain chances for the weekend and early next week.

Even warmer today with highs reaching the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will be a bit breezy with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend, mainly on Saturday. As of now, the best rain chances will be Saturday evening/night. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday and it will be breezy.

Rain chances will be lower for Sunday, but an isolated shower is still possible, especially in the early morning. Highs will drop to the low 70s and it will be breezy.

Scattered showers with isolated storms will return for Monday with highs in the low 70s.
 
Today: Mostly sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Late-Day Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Green)
Mosquitoes: High

