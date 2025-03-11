Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A warm week, Highs in the 60s & 70s

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Surface Map Forecast.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warm week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking our next rain chance for the weekend to Monday.

Leftover clouds and showers will clear out early this morning. Expect sunshine for most of the day with high in the mid 60s.

Day Planner - AM.png

Another nice day on Wednesday with high in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees. We will drop back to the low and mid 60s on Friday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Highs will warm to the mid 70s this weekend ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring in our next decent rain chance. A few showers are possible Saturday with a bigger rain chance later Sunday to Monday. The wind will also pick up this weekend with gusts to 30+ mph Sunday and Monday.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device