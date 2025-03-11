First Warning Forecast: A warm week, Highs in the 60s & 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking our next rain chance for the weekend to Monday.

Leftover clouds and showers will clear out early this morning. Expect sunshine for most of the day with high in the mid 60s.

WTKR News 3

Another nice day on Wednesday with high in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees. We will drop back to the low and mid 60s on Friday.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the mid 70s this weekend ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring in our next decent rain chance. A few showers are possible Saturday with a bigger rain chance later Sunday to Monday. The wind will also pick up this weekend with gusts to 30+ mph Sunday and Monday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

