First Warning Forecast: A warm week with several smaller rain chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm week with highs in the 60s, 70s, and even near 80. Several smaller rain chances during the work week. Bigger rain chances for the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible. Highs will return to the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Lows will only drop to the low 50s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but we should see more sunshine tomorrow. Highs will warm to near 70 and WSW winds will pick up.

Extra clouds will return for Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We will jump to near 80 on Thursday, 25 degrees above normal for this time of year!

Rain chances will increase for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to near 50 on Saturday and return to the 60s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: W 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

