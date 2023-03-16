First Warning Forecast: A warmer end to the week, Rain to start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM for a large portion of the Southside and eastern NC.

WTKR News 3

A big warming trend to end the work week. Tracking rain to start the weekend. Much cooler to end the weekend and start next week.

Another chilly start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 40s near the coast to the 20s inland. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will not be as windy today, but winds will turn from NW to SW.

WTKR News 3

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again on Friday, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will build in through the day, from mostly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible during the day, but rain chances will increase Friday night.

WTKR News 3

Expect showers overnight to Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. Rain should move out Saturday morning and clouds will start to clear in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on Saturday.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, but it will be windy and chilly. Expect highs in the upper 40s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

