First Warning Forecast: A warmer week with highs in the 70s and 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Small rain chances through most of the work week.

A step warmer today with highs in the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances. It will also be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Another step warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We will see more sunshine tomorrow, and it will still be breezy.

Highs will linger in the upper 70s to low 80s for the second half of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for a spotty shower Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

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