First Warning Forecast: A warming trend and showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to end the week with highs in the 70s by Friday. Tracking rain to end the work week. Highs in the 50s to start next week.

We will see mostly cloudy skies today, but rain chances will be slim. Highs will only reach the low 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

We will warm to the upper 60s tomorrow with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low 70s on Friday, ahead of a cold front. Look for building clouds on Friday with a chance for rain starting in the afternoon and building through the evening. Rain chances will be higher to the south and east and lower inland.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. It will be windy on Saturday, mainly NW at 10 to 20 mph. Expect sunny skies on Sunday with highs only in the upper 50s and light wind.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tracking a broad trough of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system begins moving northeast toward Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

