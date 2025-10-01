First Warning Forecast: A windy midweek, Cooler and less humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Windy through midweek with a slow clearing trend. Cooler to end the week with lower humidity.

Some clearing today as we go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the low 70s today with lower humidity. It will still be windy with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds could trigger some minor flooding near times of high tide late this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs near 70 and low humidity. It will still be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday looks like the nicest day of the work week. Very fall-like with highs in the low 70s and lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with lighter winds.

WTKR News 3

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Some Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Humberto continues to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the East Coast. A faster motion toward the ENE is expected today until the system merges with a developing frontal boundary tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Slight weakening is possible today, but Humberto is expected to remain a powerful cyclone until it merges with a frontal boundary tonight.

Hurricane Imelda moving ENE toward Bermuda. On the forecast track, the core of the hurricane will be near Bermuda this afternoon or evening and move away from the island by Thursday afternoon.

Satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Imelda is expected to be stronger, near category 2 strength, when it passes close to Bermuda late today. Imelda is then expected to become an extratropical low in a couple of days, with gradual weakening thereafter.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR