First Warning Forecast: Afternoon storms and triple digit feels like temps

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening another round of storms fires up along working from west to east. lows will be in the mid 70s. With the exception of a few lingering showers, Tuesday will start out mainly dry.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon reach the upper 80s and low 90s. More scattered storms fire up in the afternoon and evening. The daily chance for storms lasts all week long.

Temperatures climb throughout the week. By Friday it will feel like 105 degrees or more with highs in the mid 90s. This weekend won't be a washout but afternoon storms will be possible both days.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

