First Warning Forecast: An icy start this morning, Warming to the 50s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold start to the week… Watch out for icy spots this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds mixing in. Highs will reach the low 40s this afternoon with light winds. Temperatures will fall to near the freezing point tonight.

Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Cold air returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will also pick up, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

We are watching the end of the week for another rain/snow chance. As of now, rain will move in Friday afternoon and as temperatures drop Friday night change over to snow. Snow showers would move out Saturday morning. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers, but the long-range forecast models are trending at a dusting to 3” of accumulation.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

