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First Warning Forecast: Another afternoon near 90, turning cooler next week

This afternoon, highs make another run for 90 degrees. Scattered showers return on Sunday, and temperatures will be much cooler next week.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
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Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, our high temperatures could put records in jeopardy for the second day in a row. We’ll be in the low 90s again this afternoon. Conditions will be warm and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

This evening, lows will be near 70.

A few more clouds will be around as we wake up Friday morning. Some isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.

This weekend will start out warm and mainly dry. A cold front will bring scattered showers on Sunday and cooler temperatures at the start of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

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