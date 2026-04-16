First Warning Forecast: Another afternoon near 90, turning cooler next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This afternoon, our high temperatures could put records in jeopardy for the second day in a row. We’ll be in the low 90s again this afternoon. Conditions will be warm and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.
This evening, lows will be near 70.
A few more clouds will be around as we wake up Friday morning. Some isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.
This weekend will start out warm and mainly dry. A cold front will bring scattered showers on Sunday and cooler temperatures at the start of next week.
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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar