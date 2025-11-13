First Warning Forecast: Another big temperature drop

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening more clouds will be noticeable, but skies will clear once again overnight.

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Mostly sunny conditions prevail through much of the day Friday. More clouds build in again during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. A spot shower or two will be possible Friday night.

Saturday will start out sunny. Highs will be slightly milder in the mid 60s. Shower chances increase Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The daytime hours Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year in the low 70s.

Highs take a plunge early next week, dropping from the 70s on Sunday to the 50s on Monday.

