First Warning Forecast: Another chance for storms Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and muggy with another round of storms to end the weekend. Extreme heat for the second half of next week.

*** SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 9 PM Saturday for Northeast North Carolina.

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Scattered showers and storms tonight with a risk for severe storms. The biggest threats will be localized flooding and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will drop to the 70s overnight and it will be muggy.

Not as hot but still humid tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.

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Highs will drop to the low 80s on Monday with clearing skies. Heat and humidity will build through the week. Highs will reach the upper 90s by Friday with an afternoon heat index near 110.

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Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A low-pressure area is expected to form offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States along a frontal system early next week. Slow development of this system will be possible while it moves slowly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

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