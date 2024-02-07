First Warning Forecast: Another chilly and windy day with tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another chilly and windy day. Watch out for more tidal flooding. Warming up to end the week.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. NE winds will reach 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. The persistent NE winds will trigger localized flooding near times of high tide (7 AM & 7 PM), as well was rough surf and the potential for overwash on the Outer Banks.

WTKR News 3

The wind will relax, and temperatures start to climb for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies in the morning and building clouds in the afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds on Friday with highs near 60.

WTKR News 3

We will warm to the low and mid 60s this weekend. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers. A bigger rain chance is set to move in on Monday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

