First Warning Forecast: Another chilly day, Very windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, breezy, and chilly again today. A step warmer but very windy on Thursday. Cold again to end the week.

Another freezing start for many locations this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with highs in the mid to upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel still be breezy with a SW wind picking up from 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

A big area of low pressure will track to our north on Thursday. Our rain chances will be slim, but it will get windy. Expect winds turning from SW to NW at 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures will sneak into the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

WTKR News 3

The cold stretch continues as highs drop back to the 40s on Friday. It will feel more like the 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Winds will back down for the weekend as we start to warm up. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and climb to the mid 50s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days. Clouds and showers move in early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/NW 15-25G40

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR