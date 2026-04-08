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First Warning Forecast: Another chilly night ahead, patchy frost possible

Lows tonight dip into the low 40s and 30s. Patchy frost will be possible for inland Virginia and North Carolina.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Posted

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with winds gusting up to 30mph.

This evening, winds slow down. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s for most inland spots leading to some patchy frost.

Temperatures trend warmer as we head into the weekend. Highs reach the low to mid 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Next week we’ll be back in the low to mid 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

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