First Warning Forecast: Another day of clouds, fog, drizzle, showers, and wind

Scattered showers, breezy, and cool through midweek. Lower rain chances this weekend but still windy.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of drizzle and scattered showers. It will be cool again today with highs near 70, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again, NE at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Our weather pattern doesn’t change for tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, highs in the low 70s and breezy.

Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Friday with mostly to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Winds will also drop slightly.

The weekend forecast looks decent. Expect a mix of clouds with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Saturday but drop back to the low 70s on Sunday. Winds will be lighter on Saturday but will ramp up again on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is associated with a surface trough of low pressure over the central Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development over the next several days as the system meanders over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The system is then forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula this weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

