First Warning Forecast: Another day of heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More chances for showers and storms through the work week. Drying out, cooler, and less humid this weekend.

Warming to near 90 again today with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. A round of early morning showers/storms will move out, but more will build this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a flooding risk.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with more showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

A cold front is set to move through on Friday, helping to reset our weather pattern. Rain chances will drop for the weekend, with more sunshine. Highs will settle in the low to mid 80s with a dip in humidity behind the front.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

