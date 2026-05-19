First Warning Forecast: Another day of sunshine and 90s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Highs in the 90s for the first half of the week. A midweek cold front brings in rain and a return to normal temperatures.

Warm again today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies again and a SW breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

One more hot day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies again with a SW breeze.

A cold front is set to move in on Thursday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs will drop to the mid 70s, a 20-degree cool down behind the front.

WTKR News 3

Highs will remain in the 70s to end the week, closer to normal for this time of year. We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR