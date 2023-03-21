Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Another freezing start, Warming to 80° later this week

wx-clouds 3.png
WTKR News 3
wx-clouds 3.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:46 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 04:46:06-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM for most of the Southside and NE NC.

Freeze Warning.png

A gradual warming trend this week to near 80 degrees. Tracking rain chances for Wednesday and Saturday.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 20s and 30s again today. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in from time to time. Highs will warm to the upper 50s today, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will climb to the low and mid 60s on Wednesday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers.

The warming trend continues with highs reaching the mid 70s on Thursday and near 80 on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with SW winds ramping up 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Showers will return on Saturday as a cold front moves through. That cold front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop to the 70s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV