First Warning Forecast: Another freezing start, Warming to 80° later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM for most of the Southside and NE NC.

WTKR News 3

A gradual warming trend this week to near 80 degrees. Tracking rain chances for Wednesday and Saturday.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 20s and 30s again today. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in from time to time. Highs will warm to the upper 50s today, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

WTKR News 3

Highs will climb to the low and mid 60s on Wednesday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers.

The warming trend continues with highs reaching the mid 70s on Thursday and near 80 on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with SW winds ramping up 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Showers will return on Saturday as a cold front moves through. That cold front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop to the 70s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

