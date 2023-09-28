First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy, cool, and windy day, More sunshine this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

An unsettled week with lots of clouds, scattered showers, and strong NE winds. Highs in the low to mid 70s all week. Sunshine returns for the weekend.

Another gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will reach the low 70s today. Strong NE winds will continue, triggering some tidal flooding during our high tides this morning and tonight.

Expect more of the same for Friday as an area of low pressure lingers off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and strong N/NE winds. The persistent N/NE winds will cause multiple rounds of tidal flooding. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will stay in the mid 70s for the upcoming weekend. It will still be windy, but we should see more sunshine mix in with lower rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to drift WNW over the central Atlantic, moving closer to the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico by the weekend. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, with slow weakening forecast this weekend.

Tracking an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development if this system remains far enough removed from Tropical Storm Philippe to its west. A tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

