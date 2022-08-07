First Warning Forecast: Another hot stretch to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity to start the work week. Tracking a cold front that will bring us bigger rain chances but also a cool down for the end of the week.

Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Highs will return to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Highs will warm to the mid 90s for the first half of the work week. Expect afternoon heat index values near 105 for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We will see more sunshine mix in for Monday and Tuesday with a “pop up” shower or storm possible.

Rain chances will increase starting Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday with falling humidity.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression could form around the middle part of week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

