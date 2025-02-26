Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Another nice day, Tracking rain for Thursday

ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The warm stretch continues with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking rain for Thursday night.

Another nice day today with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal.

Day Planner - AM.png

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s tomorrow, 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers are set to move in Thursday evening/night with a cold front.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Friday. Any leftover showers will clear out very early Friday morning and sunshine will return.

Get ready for a big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Saturday then drop to the mid 40s on Sunday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Evening Rain. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device