First Warning Forecast: Another nice day, Warming back to the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler start to the work week, but slowly climbing back to the 70s. Tracking rain to end the work week and start the weekend.

Another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a stray shower possible.

More sunshine in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tracking a cold front that will bring in rain for Friday and Saturday. The font will also bring in another cool down for the weekend. Highs will drop from the low 70s on Friday to the mid 60s this weekend. The wind will also kick up this weekend, mainly NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tracking a broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic, about midway between the Windward Islands and the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next few days while the system moves west to WNW across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

