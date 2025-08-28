First Warning Forecast: Another nice day with low humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very comfortable end to the work week. Temperatures stay low but watching a slim rain chance for the holiday weekend.

Another beautiful day today! Highs will return to near 80, with low humidity (for August). We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with very low rain chances.

Nice again tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with very low rain chances and light wind.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s this weekend with a bit more humidity. A stationary front will linger to our south and may be close enough to throw a few showers our way.

That pattern continues for Labor Day. Expect partly cloudy skies with a small chance for a shower, highs in the upper 70s, and relatively low humidity.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low80. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Fernand becomes a post-tropical cyclone. The remnants of Fernand will continue moving ENE over the northern Atlantic.

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by this weekend to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

