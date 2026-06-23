First Warning Forecast: Another round of severe storms today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking another round of storms today. Sunshine and more comfortable for midweek. Heat, humidity, and storms return to end the week.

Not as hot, but still humid today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly through the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest risk between 2 pm and 7 pm.

WTKR News 3

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, but heat and humidity will start to build with highs in the upper 80s. Highs will climb to the 90s on Friday with a heat index to 100+.

WTKR News 3

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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