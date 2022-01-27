First Warning Forecast: Another round of snow to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Winter Storm Watch for all of southeast Virginia and most of northeast North Carolina from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3" to 6" possible with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tracking snow to end the week… Cold again this morning with temperatures in the 20s. It will still be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and mostly sunny skies. Today will not be as windy as yesterday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered rain showers are possible later in the afternoon to evening. As temperatures drop Friday night, rain will change over to snow. Expect widespread snow overnight as winds ramp up.

Snow will continue for Saturday morning, tapering off from west to east in the early afternoon. Most of the area will see 3” to 6” of accumulation with higher totals possible (especially on the Eastern Shore). It will be very windy on Saturday, north to NW at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40+ mph. We could see some coastal/tidal flooding on Saturday.

Temperatures will drop to the teens Sunday morning with wind chill values in the single digits. Winds will relax on Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the mid 30s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

