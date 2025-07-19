First Warning Forecast: Another round of storms and a flood watch

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Watch for most of SE VA and NE NC from 2 pm Saturday to midnight.

Severe storms and flooding risk today. Hot and humid this weekend. A break in the heat and humidity next week.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the low 90s and an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms building this afternoon to evening. The biggest storm chances will be between 4 pm and 9 pm. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for localized flooding.

Even hotter tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 105. Rain chances will be lower but a “pop up“ shower or storm is still possible.

Some relief from the heat and humidity to start next week. Highs will drop to the 80s with a dip in the humidity and lower rain chances. We will climb back to the 90s by the end of the week.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave interacting about 900 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days, as it moves west to WNW over the open Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

