First Warning Forecast: Another round of storms, More heat to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A stretch of typical July-like weather continues with heat, humidity, and scattered storms.

Scattered showers and storms will taper off early this morning and we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through midday. Scattered showers and storms will develop again in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with a risk for localized flooding. Highs will reach the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s.

WTKR News 3

Building more heat and humidity for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index to 105+. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with “pop up” showers/storms possible.

WTKR News 3

This trend continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoons.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking an area of low pressure located just off the east coast of Florida. This system is forecast to move across Florida today, then reach the northeastern Gulf by the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle to latter part of this week as the system moves across the northern Gulf.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR