First Warning Forecast: Another round of storms today, Cooler and less humid this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking another round of scattered storms. A break in the heat and humidity for the weekend.

Finally, a break in the heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today. It will feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity. Look for building clouds today with scattered showers and storms this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

WTKR News 3

Another step cooler and less humid for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a small chance for a leftover shower.

Labor Day looks great with mostly sunny skies, highs near 80, and low humidity (for September). Temperatures will start to warm again through midweek, climbing to the upper 80s and low 90s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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