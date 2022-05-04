First Warning Forecast: Another round of storms today, More rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of storms today. Warmer today but much cooler tomorrow. Looking like a soggy Mother’s Day weekend.

Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) today with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will move in starting this afternoon (after 3 PM) and continue into this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail possible.

Rain chances will be lower for Thursday, but clouds will linger. It will be much cooler with highs near 70.

Rain returns for Friday and the weekend as an area of low pressure slowly moves over the Mid-Atlantic. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Friday afternoon, through Saturday, with showers lingering for Sunday. Highs will drop from the 70s Friday and Saturday to the 60s on Sunday. Winds will pick up around the are of low pressure with gusts to 30 mph by Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Cooler. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

