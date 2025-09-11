First Warning Forecast: Another round of tidal flooding, More sun to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A clearing and warming trend to end the workweek. Nice weather this weekend.

A gloomy start to the day with clouds, scattered showers, and drizzle. Clouds will start to break up this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, a small step warmer than yesterday. We will still see some issues with flooding near our midday high tide.

We will see even more sunshine on Friday with temperatures warming to the upper 70s.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible, but chances are slim both days.

Today: Morning Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge offshore of west Africa in a couple of days. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system over the weekend into early next week as the wave moves to the west or WNW over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

