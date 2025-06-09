First Warning Forecast: Another severe storm risk, Hot & humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More showers and storms to start the week. A hot and humid week with several days in the 80s to near 90.
Another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.
We will see a bigger chance for showers and storms tomorrow, including a risk for severe thunderstorms. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will still be humid.
Lower rain chances and more sunshine for the second half of the workweek. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.
Showers and storms return for the weekend. The warm and muggy conditions linger for the weekend too.
Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR