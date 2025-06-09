Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Another severe storm risk, Hot & humid

Monday Morning Weather Webcast
SPC Day 2.png
Severe Threats.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted
and last updated

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More showers and storms to start the week. A hot and humid week with several days in the 80s to near 90.

Another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Day Planner - AM.png

We will see a bigger chance for showers and storms tomorrow, including a risk for severe thunderstorms. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will still be humid.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png

Lower rain chances and more sunshine for the second half of the workweek. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Showers and storms return for the weekend. The warm and muggy conditions linger for the weekend too.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway