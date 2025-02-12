First Warning Forecast: Another soggy & chilly day, Tracking rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy midweek. Sunshine returns for Valentine’s Day. Tracking more rain for the weekend.

Another chilly and soggy day. Expect cloudy skies with widespread heavy rain to start and end the day (scattered showers in the middle). Highs will reach the mid 40s.

Showers continue for Thursday, but we do warm up. High will jump to the upper 50s to near 60. Expect more sunshine on Friday, but it will be chilly again with highs in the low to mid 40s for Valentine’s Day.

Another round of rain is set to move in this weekend. Showers will roll in Saturday afternoon and continue for most of Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. The wind will also ramp up this weekend, with gusts to 30+ mph on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-15

