First Warning Forecast: Another step warmer & breezy, Several days in the 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm week continues with highs in the 80s. Small rain chances through most of the week. Rain returns to end the weekend.

Another step warmer today with highs in the mid 80s, near our record high for the day. We will see partly cloudy skies, and it will still be breezy. A spotty shower is possible as storms pass by to our north.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the low 80s to end the week. Expect partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Most of Easter Sunday looks nice. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. It will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance is set to move in later Sunday to early Monday with a cold front. The front will also bring in a cool down to start next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

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