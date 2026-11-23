Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers persist Sunday night as the coastal low lifts away. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

A few showers linger early Monday morning with gradually clearing conditions throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. We'll see partly cloudy conditions with a bit more sunshine.

Another coastal storm is forecast to bring more widespread rain chances late Wednesday evening and into Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Thanksgiving this year is looking soggy and mild with scattered shower chances throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

The rain moves out Friday with drier conditions returning for the following weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar