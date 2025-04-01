First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine and much cooler today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine and cooler today. Highs in the 60s for midweek, 80s to end the week.

Look for clearing skies this morning with temperatures falling into the 50s. We will see sunshine this afternoon with highs near 60 (20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday). It will still be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

WTKR News 3

Near normal on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a bit of a SE breeze.

Warming back to the 80s for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday, mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance for scattered showers.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible. It will be breezy both days with winds from the south to SW.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

